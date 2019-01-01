QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 0.79
Mkt Cap
60.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
146.9M
Outstanding
Condor Gold PLC is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Central America. The company focused on proving a large commercial reserve on its 100% owned La India Project in Nicaragua. It generates revenue from the sale of gold and silver.

Analyst Ratings

Condor Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Condor Gold (CNDGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Condor Gold (OTCPK: CNDGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Condor Gold's (CNDGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Condor Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Condor Gold (CNDGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Condor Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Condor Gold (CNDGF)?

A

The stock price for Condor Gold (OTCPK: CNDGF) is $0.411 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:51:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Condor Gold (CNDGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Condor Gold.

Q

When is Condor Gold (OTCPK:CNDGF) reporting earnings?

A

Condor Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Condor Gold (CNDGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Condor Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Condor Gold (CNDGF) operate in?

A

Condor Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.