There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CNB Corp is an independent community bank engaged in the general commercial banking business. Some of the major services provided include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, Health Savings Accounts, savings and time deposits of various types and loans to individuals for personal use, home mortgages, home improvement, automobiles, real estate, agricultural purposes and business needs. The majority of the Bank's customers are individuals and small to medium-sized businesses.

CNB Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNB (CNBW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNB (OTCEM: CNBW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNB's (CNBW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CNB.

Q

What is the target price for CNB (CNBW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNB

Q

Current Stock Price for CNB (CNBW)?

A

The stock price for CNB (OTCEM: CNBW) is $75 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 15:35:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CNB (CNBW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2012.

Q

When is CNB (OTCEM:CNBW) reporting earnings?

A

CNB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CNB (CNBW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNB.

Q

What sector and industry does CNB (CNBW) operate in?

A

CNB is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.