|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CNB Community Bancorp (OTCQX: CNBB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CNB Community Bancorp.
There is no analysis for CNB Community Bancorp
The stock price for CNB Community Bancorp (OTCQX: CNBB) is $44.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:41:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
CNB Community Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CNB Community Bancorp.
CNB Community Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.