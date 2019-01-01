QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CNB Community Bancorp Inc is a United States based bank holding company of Hillsdale County National Bank. The bank engaged in offering personal banking and business banking services. It provides checking accounts services, savings accounts services, loans, mortgages, Certificate of deposit, debit card and credit cards, among other services. In addition, the bank is also involved in the trust and investment activities. The company offers banking products and services to the local communities it serves in Hillsdale, Jackson, Calhoun, and Lenawee counties in Michigan, US.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CNB Community Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNB Community Bancorp (CNBB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNB Community Bancorp (OTCQX: CNBB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNB Community Bancorp's (CNBB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CNB Community Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for CNB Community Bancorp (CNBB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNB Community Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for CNB Community Bancorp (CNBB)?

A

The stock price for CNB Community Bancorp (OTCQX: CNBB) is $44.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:41:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CNB Community Bancorp (CNBB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is CNB Community Bancorp (OTCQX:CNBB) reporting earnings?

A

CNB Community Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CNB Community Bancorp (CNBB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNB Community Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does CNB Community Bancorp (CNBB) operate in?

A

CNB Community Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.