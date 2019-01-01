CNB Community Bancorp Inc is a United States based bank holding company of Hillsdale County National Bank. The bank engaged in offering personal banking and business banking services. It provides checking accounts services, savings accounts services, loans, mortgages, Certificate of deposit, debit card and credit cards, among other services. In addition, the bank is also involved in the trust and investment activities. The company offers banking products and services to the local communities it serves in Hillsdale, Jackson, Calhoun, and Lenawee counties in Michigan, US.