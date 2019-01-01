QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.88/4.06%
52 Wk
15.25 - 24.99
Mkt Cap
116.4M
Payout Ratio
33.88
Open
-
P/E
8.97
EPS
0.69
Shares
5.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 8:28AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Community Bancorp Inc is a holding company that provides a complete line of personal and business banking services with personal service and solutions. It mainly offers Business banking, Commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending, Retail credit, Municipal and Institutional Banking, and Retail Banking. The company's product and service portfolio consist of deposit services, loan services, investment services, mortgages, business lending, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Community Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Bancorp (CMTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Bancorp (OTCQX: CMTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Bancorp's (CMTV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Community Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Community Bancorp (CMTV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Community Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Bancorp (CMTV)?

A

The stock price for Community Bancorp (OTCQX: CMTV) is $21.7 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:44:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Bancorp (CMTV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Community Bancorp (OTCQX:CMTV) reporting earnings?

A

Community Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Community Bancorp (CMTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Bancorp (CMTV) operate in?

A

Community Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.