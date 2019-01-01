|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Community Bancorp (OTCQX: CMTV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Community Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Community Bancorp
The stock price for Community Bancorp (OTCQX: CMTV) is $21.7 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:44:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Community Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Community Bancorp.
Community Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.