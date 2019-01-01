|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CompuMed (OTCPK: CMPD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CompuMed.
There is no analysis for CompuMed
The stock price for CompuMed (OTCPK: CMPD) is $0.3247 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:20:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CompuMed.
CompuMed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CompuMed.
CompuMed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.