Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
CompuMed Inc provides telemedicine solutions. The company's telecardiology and teleradiology solutions give direct access to the United States board-certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices. It offers real-time access to specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities anywhere in the world. Its solutions support the diagnosis and treatment of several costly, high incidence diseases, including cardiovascular disease.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CompuMed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CompuMed (CMPD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CompuMed (OTCPK: CMPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CompuMed's (CMPD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CompuMed.

Q

What is the target price for CompuMed (CMPD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CompuMed

Q

Current Stock Price for CompuMed (CMPD)?

A

The stock price for CompuMed (OTCPK: CMPD) is $0.3247 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:20:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CompuMed (CMPD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CompuMed.

Q

When is CompuMed (OTCPK:CMPD) reporting earnings?

A

CompuMed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CompuMed (CMPD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CompuMed.

Q

What sector and industry does CompuMed (CMPD) operate in?

A

CompuMed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.