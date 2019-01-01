Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV is a major drug manufacturing company with a focus on specialty pharmaceuticals. Its clinical development pipeline maintains a focus on treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer diagnosis, and colonoscopy. The company's business model involves identifying market opportunities, creating a corresponding product, advancing through the clinical trials, and then partnering its product into a specialty pharma company with strong marketing and sales expertise by taking an equity stake in the partner. While the equity stake can later be divested, Cosmo retains exclusive manufacturing of all the products it develops.