Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV is a major drug manufacturing company with a focus on specialty pharmaceuticals. Its clinical development pipeline maintains a focus on treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer diagnosis, and colonoscopy. The company's business model involves identifying market opportunities, creating a corresponding product, advancing through the clinical trials, and then partnering its product into a specialty pharma company with strong marketing and sales expertise by taking an equity stake in the partner. While the equity stake can later be divested, Cosmo retains exclusive manufacturing of all the products it develops.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (CMOPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: CMOPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cosmo Pharmaceuticals's (CMOPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (CMOPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (CMOPF)?

A

The stock price for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: CMOPF) is $58.99 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (CMOPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CMOPF) reporting earnings?

A

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (CMOPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (CMOPF) operate in?

A

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.