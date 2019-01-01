QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
CMGE is an IP-based mobile game developer and publisher in China with 50 licensed IPs and 68 proprietary IPs as of June 2021. The company has 85 games on the shelf and over 20 games having lifecycles of over three years, and its average monthly active users (MAUs) reached 19.1 million in June 2021. The market share of CMGE for online gaming grossing income in 2020 is around 1.4%. We estimate that CMGE ranks between eighth and ninth in revenue among all Chinese online gaming companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CMGE Technology Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMGE Technology Group (CMGEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMGE Technology Group (OTCPK: CMGEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CMGE Technology Group's (CMGEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CMGE Technology Group.

Q

What is the target price for CMGE Technology Group (CMGEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CMGE Technology Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CMGE Technology Group (CMGEF)?

A

The stock price for CMGE Technology Group (OTCPK: CMGEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CMGE Technology Group (CMGEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMGE Technology Group.

Q

When is CMGE Technology Group (OTCPK:CMGEF) reporting earnings?

A

CMGE Technology Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CMGE Technology Group (CMGEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMGE Technology Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CMGE Technology Group (CMGEF) operate in?

A

CMGE Technology Group is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.