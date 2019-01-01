CMGE is an IP-based mobile game developer and publisher in China with 50 licensed IPs and 68 proprietary IPs as of June 2021. The company has 85 games on the shelf and over 20 games having lifecycles of over three years, and its average monthly active users (MAUs) reached 19.1 million in June 2021. The market share of CMGE for online gaming grossing income in 2020 is around 1.4%. We estimate that CMGE ranks between eighth and ninth in revenue among all Chinese online gaming companies.