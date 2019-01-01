QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
China Marine Food Group Ltd is engaged in in the business of processing, distribution & sale of processed seafood-based snack foods, as well as the sale of fresh & frozen marine catch & ices. It also offers algae-based soft drinks.

Analyst Ratings

China Marine Food Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Marine Food Group (CMFO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Marine Food Group (OTCEM: CMFO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Marine Food Group's (CMFO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Marine Food Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Marine Food Group (CMFO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Marine Food Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Marine Food Group (CMFO)?

A

The stock price for China Marine Food Group (OTCEM: CMFO) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:38:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Marine Food Group (CMFO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Marine Food Group.

Q

When is China Marine Food Group (OTCEM:CMFO) reporting earnings?

A

China Marine Food Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Marine Food Group (CMFO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Marine Food Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Marine Food Group (CMFO) operate in?

A

China Marine Food Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.