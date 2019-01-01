QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 10:17PM
China Molybdenum Co Ltd is primarily engaged in the mining and processing smelting, deep processing, trade, research, and development of molybdenum, tungsten, copper, gold, and other precious and base metals. The company has both upstream and downstream operations including molybdenum mining, processing, roasting, molybdenum chemical products, and molybdenum metal processing. The company operates its wholly-owned Sandaozhuang molybdenum/tungsten mine, one of the largest proves reserves of molybdenum and tungsten in the world. The company also operates the Northparkes copper and gold mine in Australia, through its subsidiary CMOC Mining.

Analyst Ratings

China Molybdenum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Molybdenum (CMCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Molybdenum (OTCPK: CMCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Molybdenum's (CMCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Molybdenum.

Q

What is the target price for China Molybdenum (CMCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Molybdenum

Q

Current Stock Price for China Molybdenum (CMCLF)?

A

The stock price for China Molybdenum (OTCPK: CMCLF) is $0.6175 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Molybdenum (CMCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Molybdenum.

Q

When is China Molybdenum (OTCPK:CMCLF) reporting earnings?

A

China Molybdenum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Molybdenum (CMCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Molybdenum.

Q

What sector and industry does China Molybdenum (CMCLF) operate in?

A

China Molybdenum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.