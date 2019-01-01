China Molybdenum Co Ltd is primarily engaged in the mining and processing smelting, deep processing, trade, research, and development of molybdenum, tungsten, copper, gold, and other precious and base metals. The company has both upstream and downstream operations including molybdenum mining, processing, roasting, molybdenum chemical products, and molybdenum metal processing. The company operates its wholly-owned Sandaozhuang molybdenum/tungsten mine, one of the largest proves reserves of molybdenum and tungsten in the world. The company also operates the Northparkes copper and gold mine in Australia, through its subsidiary CMOC Mining.