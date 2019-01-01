QQQ
China Minsheng Banking, headquartered in Beijing since 1996, is one of the first privately owned commercial banks in China. Its shares listed on the Shanghai Exchange in 2000, and on the Hong Kong Exchange in 2009. It positions itself as a bank for non-SOEs; micro- and small enterprises, or MSEs; and high-end retail customers. CMBC has a diversified shareholding structure, with over 23,000 banking outlets in 125 cities of China.

CMBC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMBC (CMAKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMBC (OTCPK: CMAKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CMBC's (CMAKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CMBC.

Q

What is the target price for CMBC (CMAKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CMBC

Q

Current Stock Price for CMBC (CMAKY)?

A

The stock price for CMBC (OTCPK: CMAKY) is $4.06 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:38:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CMBC (CMAKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2012.

Q

When is CMBC (OTCPK:CMAKY) reporting earnings?

A

CMBC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CMBC (CMAKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMBC.

Q

What sector and industry does CMBC (CMAKY) operate in?

A

CMBC is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.