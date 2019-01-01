|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CMBC (OTCPK: CMAKY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CMBC.
There is no analysis for CMBC
The stock price for CMBC (OTCPK: CMAKY) is $4.06 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:38:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2012.
CMBC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CMBC.
CMBC is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.