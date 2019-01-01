QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.2K
Div / Yield
0.76/3.98%
52 Wk
18.57 - 22
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
189.19
Open
-
P/E
47.04
EPS
0
Shares
329.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Clariant is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company with global operations. The company reports in three business areas: care chemicals, natural resources, and catalysis. Care chemicals mainly targets consumer end markets such as personal care and homecare, but it also has an industrial component. Natural resources encompasses Clariant's oil and mining services, functional minerals (bentonite), and additives. Catalysis manufacturers process catalysts, mainly for petrochemical and syngas plants.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clariant Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clariant (CLZNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clariant (OTCPK: CLZNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clariant's (CLZNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clariant.

Q

What is the target price for Clariant (CLZNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clariant

Q

Current Stock Price for Clariant (CLZNF)?

A

The stock price for Clariant (OTCPK: CLZNF) is $19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:18:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clariant (CLZNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clariant.

Q

When is Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) reporting earnings?

A

Clariant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clariant (CLZNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clariant.

Q

What sector and industry does Clariant (CLZNF) operate in?

A

Clariant is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.