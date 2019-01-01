QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.22/0.63%
52 Wk
34.2 - 34.75
Mkt Cap
828.8M
Payout Ratio
15.66
Open
-
P/E
68.63
EPS
1.3
Shares
23.9M
Outstanding
CellaVision AB is engaged in the business of supplying digital solutions for blood and body fluid analysis. Its solutions are based on digital image analysis technology, artificial intelligence, and information technology. The firm's product portfolio consists of CellaVision peripheral blood application, CellaVision advanced RBC application and CellaVision remote review software. Its customers include mainly large hospital laboratories and commercial laboratories in North America, Europe and China and Japan. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the sale of analyzers.

CellaVision Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CellaVision (CLVSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CellaVision (OTCPK: CLVSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CellaVision's (CLVSF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for CellaVision (CLVSF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for CellaVision (CLVSF)?

A

The stock price for CellaVision (OTCPK: CLVSF) is $34.75 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 16:09:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CellaVision (CLVSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CellaVision.

Q

When is CellaVision (OTCPK:CLVSF) reporting earnings?

A

CellaVision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CellaVision (CLVSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CellaVision.

Q

What sector and industry does CellaVision (CLVSF) operate in?

A

CellaVision is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.