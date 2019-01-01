QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.75 - 15.75
Vol / Avg.
2K/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.11%
52 Wk
15.29 - 30.9
Mkt Cap
778.2M
Payout Ratio
5.17
Open
15.75
P/E
47.89
Shares
49.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an Australia-based biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing drugs for the treatment of genetic and vascular disorders. Its principal compound, SCENESSE is a drug for erythropoietic protoporphyria. Its pioneering work aims at preventing the symptoms of skin diseases related to exposure to harmful UV radiation and at repigmentation of the skin due to several depigmentation disorders. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and the USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: CLVLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals's (CLVLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLF)?

A

The stock price for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: CLVLF) is $15.75 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CLVLF) reporting earnings?

A

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLF) operate in?

A

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.