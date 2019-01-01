QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
30.8K/164.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
3.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
515.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Earth Life Sciences Inc offers Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven mileage-based loyalty system for public transportation. The Miltean's AI platform enables an increase of ridership, decongestion analysis, interruption of service compensation, congestion management, prediction and analysis of ridership usage patterns. The firm caters to public traffic management systems and team up relationships between private and public enterprise.

Analyst Ratings

Earth Life Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Earth Life Sciences (CLTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Earth Life Sciences (OTCPK: CLTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Earth Life Sciences's (CLTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Earth Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Earth Life Sciences (CLTS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Earth Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Earth Life Sciences (CLTS)?

A

The stock price for Earth Life Sciences (OTCPK: CLTS) is $0.007 last updated Today at 2:38:54 PM.

Q

Does Earth Life Sciences (CLTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Earth Life Sciences.

Q

When is Earth Life Sciences (OTCPK:CLTS) reporting earnings?

A

Earth Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Earth Life Sciences (CLTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Earth Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Earth Life Sciences (CLTS) operate in?

A

Earth Life Sciences is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.