Clarocity Corp is a California based firm. The company is engaged in the development of real estate valuation software product and related technological products. Its products and services are MarketValue Pro Appraisal, Traditional Appraisal, AQC Appraisal Review, BPOPro, ANMPro and BPOMerge. The company also provides alternative valuation and appraisal fulfillment services. Most of its revenue is earned through the United States market.