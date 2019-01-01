QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Clarocity Corp is a California based firm. The company is engaged in the development of real estate valuation software product and related technological products. Its products and services are MarketValue Pro Appraisal, Traditional Appraisal, AQC Appraisal Review, BPOPro, ANMPro and BPOMerge. The company also provides alternative valuation and appraisal fulfillment services. Most of its revenue is earned through the United States market.

Clarocity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clarocity (CLRYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clarocity (OTCEM: CLRYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clarocity's (CLRYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clarocity.

Q

What is the target price for Clarocity (CLRYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clarocity

Q

Current Stock Price for Clarocity (CLRYF)?

A

The stock price for Clarocity (OTCEM: CLRYF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 14:49:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clarocity (CLRYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clarocity.

Q

When is Clarocity (OTCEM:CLRYF) reporting earnings?

A

Clarocity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clarocity (CLRYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clarocity.

Q

What sector and industry does Clarocity (CLRYF) operate in?

A

Clarocity is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.