Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
11.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
75.04
EPS
0
Shares
228.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Cleartronic Inc is engaged in the provision of internet protocol unified group communication solutions. It designs, builds and installs unified group communication solutions, including hardware and customized software for public and private enterprises and markets. The company has a wholly-owned subsidiary- ReadyOp Communications, Inc. All of the operations of the company are conducted through its subsidiary only. The Company generates revenue primarily through the sale of integrated hardware and software licenses.

Cleartronic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cleartronic (CLRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cleartronic (OTCPK: CLRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cleartronic's (CLRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cleartronic.

Q

What is the target price for Cleartronic (CLRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cleartronic

Q

Current Stock Price for Cleartronic (CLRI)?

A

The stock price for Cleartronic (OTCPK: CLRI) is $0.0484 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:06:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cleartronic (CLRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cleartronic.

Q

When is Cleartronic (OTCPK:CLRI) reporting earnings?

A

Cleartronic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cleartronic (CLRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cleartronic.

Q

What sector and industry does Cleartronic (CLRI) operate in?

A

Cleartronic is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.