Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.61 - 3.35
Mkt Cap
26.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.39
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 5:09AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Clearday Inc is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans. The company offers longevity care, residential memory care, and wellness services through Clearday Network, Clearday at Home, Clearday Clubs, and Memory Care America.

Clearday Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clearday (CLRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clearday (OTCQB: CLRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clearday's (CLRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clearday.

Q

What is the target price for Clearday (CLRD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clearday

Q

Current Stock Price for Clearday (CLRD)?

A

The stock price for Clearday (OTCQB: CLRD) is $1.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:06:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clearday (CLRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clearday.

Q

When is Clearday (OTCQB:CLRD) reporting earnings?

A

Clearday does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clearday (CLRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clearday.

Q

What sector and industry does Clearday (CLRD) operate in?

A

Clearday is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.