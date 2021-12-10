3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Clearday

The Trade: Clearday, Inc. (OTC:CLRD) CEO James Walesa acquired a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $3.01. To acquire these shares, it cost $12,027.02.

(OTC:CLRD) CEO James Walesa acquired a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $3.01. To acquire these shares, it cost $12,027.02. What’s Happening: The company’s stock has jumped around 75% since the start of the year.

The company’s stock has jumped around 75% since the start of the year. What Clearday Does: Clearday Inc is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans.

Dalrada

The Trade : Dalrada Corporation (OTC:DFCO) COO Fawad Nisar acquired a total of 19000 shares at an average price of $0.82. The insider spent $15,561.00 to buy those shares.

: (OTC:DFCO) COO Fawad Nisar acquired a total of 19000 shares at an average price of $0.82. The insider spent $15,561.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s shares jumped around 129% over the previous six months.

: The company’s shares jumped around 129% over the previous six months. What Dalrada Does: Dalrada Financial Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing financial, insurance, benefit, and business process outsourcing products and services to companies.

Kintara Therapeutics