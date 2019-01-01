QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Clear Peak Energy Inc is engaged in Bitcoin mining. It is currently operating Bitcoin miners at two locations in the states of Utah and Idaho.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clear Peak Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clear Peak Energy (CLPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clear Peak Energy (OTCPK: CLPE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clear Peak Energy's (CLPE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clear Peak Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Clear Peak Energy (CLPE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clear Peak Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Clear Peak Energy (CLPE)?

A

The stock price for Clear Peak Energy (OTCPK: CLPE) is $0.261 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 18:49:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clear Peak Energy (CLPE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clear Peak Energy.

Q

When is Clear Peak Energy (OTCPK:CLPE) reporting earnings?

A

Clear Peak Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clear Peak Energy (CLPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clear Peak Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Clear Peak Energy (CLPE) operate in?

A

Clear Peak Energy is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.