Cloetta AB is a confectionary company in Northern Europe. Its products are sold in more than fifty countries worldwide with Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK as the main markets. The company's brand portfolio includes Lakerol, Cloetta, CandyKing, Jenkki, Kexchoklad, Malaco, Sportlife, and Red Band. Cloetta has approx. seven production units in five countries.