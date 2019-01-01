QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
0.11/3.93%
52 Wk
2.43 - 3.42
Mkt Cap
780.6M
Payout Ratio
83.89
Open
-
P/E
17.17
EPS
0.5
Shares
288.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cloetta AB is a confectionary company in Northern Europe. Its products are sold in more than fifty countries worldwide with Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK as the main markets. The company's brand portfolio includes Lakerol, Cloetta, CandyKing, Jenkki, Kexchoklad, Malaco, Sportlife, and Red Band. Cloetta has approx. seven production units in five countries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cloetta Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cloetta (CLOEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cloetta (OTCPK: CLOEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cloetta's (CLOEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cloetta.

Q

What is the target price for Cloetta (CLOEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cloetta

Q

Current Stock Price for Cloetta (CLOEF)?

A

The stock price for Cloetta (OTCPK: CLOEF) is $2.7046 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cloetta (CLOEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cloetta.

Q

When is Cloetta (OTCPK:CLOEF) reporting earnings?

A

Cloetta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cloetta (CLOEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cloetta.

Q

What sector and industry does Cloetta (CLOEF) operate in?

A

Cloetta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.