Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.88/2.14%
52 Wk
39.85 - 52.5
Mkt Cap
466.8M
Payout Ratio
93.33
Open
-
P/E
43.87
EPS
0.38
Shares
11.3M
Outstanding
Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

Calian Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calian Group (CLNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calian Group (OTCPK: CLNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calian Group's (CLNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calian Group.

Q

What is the target price for Calian Group (CLNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calian Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Calian Group (CLNFF)?

A

The stock price for Calian Group (OTCPK: CLNFF) is $41.26 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 18:02:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calian Group (CLNFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 21, 2006.

Q

When is Calian Group (OTCPK:CLNFF) reporting earnings?

A

Calian Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calian Group (CLNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calian Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Calian Group (CLNFF) operate in?

A

Calian Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.