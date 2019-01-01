QQQ
Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd is a South Africa based company engaged in residential property and memorial parks development. It focuses on the lower end of the market and is engaged in large-scale integrated mixed-use projects and supply of rental investments. The group has three operating segments, namely Residential property development; Memorial Parks, and Residential Rental Investments. Residential Property development consists of infrastructure development, marketing and sales, construction, and handover to the client. Memorial Parks consists of activities such as land development, burial rights, maintenance services and others. The Residential property development segment constitutes majorly to the total revenue of the company.

Calgro M3 Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calgro M3 Holdings (CLMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calgro M3 Holdings (OTCPK: CLMHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Calgro M3 Holdings's (CLMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calgro M3 Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Calgro M3 Holdings (CLMHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calgro M3 Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Calgro M3 Holdings (CLMHF)?

A

The stock price for Calgro M3 Holdings (OTCPK: CLMHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calgro M3 Holdings (CLMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calgro M3 Holdings.

Q

When is Calgro M3 Holdings (OTCPK:CLMHF) reporting earnings?

A

Calgro M3 Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calgro M3 Holdings (CLMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calgro M3 Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Calgro M3 Holdings (CLMHF) operate in?

A

Calgro M3 Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.