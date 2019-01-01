Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd is a South Africa based company engaged in residential property and memorial parks development. It focuses on the lower end of the market and is engaged in large-scale integrated mixed-use projects and supply of rental investments. The group has three operating segments, namely Residential property development; Memorial Parks, and Residential Rental Investments. Residential Property development consists of infrastructure development, marketing and sales, construction, and handover to the client. Memorial Parks consists of activities such as land development, burial rights, maintenance services and others. The Residential property development segment constitutes majorly to the total revenue of the company.