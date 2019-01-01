QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.17/1.84%
52 Wk
9.3 - 9.3
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
56.69
Open
-
P/E
31.91
EPS
0
Shares
116.7M
Outstanding
Collins Foods Ltd is engaged in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants. The company reportable segments are KFC Restaurants Australia, KFC Restaurants Europe, Taco Bell Restaurants, and Other, of which the majority of its revenue comes from KFC Restaurants Australia. The Group also operates KFC restaurants in the Netherlands and Germany.

Collins Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Collins Foods (CLLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Collins Foods (OTCPK: CLLFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Collins Foods's (CLLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Collins Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Collins Foods (CLLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Collins Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Collins Foods (CLLFF)?

A

The stock price for Collins Foods (OTCPK: CLLFF) is $9.3 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 15:26:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Collins Foods (CLLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Collins Foods.

Q

When is Collins Foods (OTCPK:CLLFF) reporting earnings?

A

Collins Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Collins Foods (CLLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Collins Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Collins Foods (CLLFF) operate in?

A

Collins Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.