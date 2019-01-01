QQQ
CLST Holdings Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

CLST Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CLST Holdings (CLHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CLST Holdings (OTCPK: CLHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CLST Holdings's (CLHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CLST Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CLST Holdings (CLHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CLST Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CLST Holdings (CLHI)?

A

The stock price for CLST Holdings (OTCPK: CLHI) is $0.39 last updated Today at 2:40:23 PM.

Q

Does CLST Holdings (CLHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2007 to stockholders of record on November 2, 2007.

Q

When is CLST Holdings (OTCPK:CLHI) reporting earnings?

A

CLST Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CLST Holdings (CLHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CLST Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CLST Holdings (CLHI) operate in?

A

CLST Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.