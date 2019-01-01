QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Calcol Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in investing in soft drinks, energy drinks and pharmaceuticals industries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Calcol Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calcol (CLCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calcol (OTCEM: CLCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calcol's (CLCL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calcol.

Q

What is the target price for Calcol (CLCL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calcol

Q

Current Stock Price for Calcol (CLCL)?

A

The stock price for Calcol (OTCEM: CLCL) is $0.0005 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:09:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calcol (CLCL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calcol.

Q

When is Calcol (OTCEM:CLCL) reporting earnings?

A

Calcol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calcol (CLCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calcol.

Q

What sector and industry does Calcol (CLCL) operate in?

A

Calcol is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.