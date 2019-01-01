QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Clarkson is a shipbroking company that services the transportation industry. The company organises itself into four segments: broking, financial, support, and research. Broking, which generates the vast majority of revenue, provides shipbroking services for ocean transporters. Financial, the next most significant segment, provides investment banking and asset finance services in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom, and derives the largest portion of revenue domestically, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Clarkson Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clarkson (CKNHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clarkson (OTCPK: CKNHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clarkson's (CKNHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clarkson.

Q

What is the target price for Clarkson (CKNHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clarkson

Q

Current Stock Price for Clarkson (CKNHF)?

A

The stock price for Clarkson (OTCPK: CKNHF) is $44.17 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:06:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clarkson (CKNHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Clarkson (OTCPK:CKNHF) reporting earnings?

A

Clarkson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clarkson (CKNHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clarkson.

Q

What sector and industry does Clarkson (CKNHF) operate in?

A

Clarkson is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.