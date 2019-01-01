CKI Holdings is a leading global utility and infrastructure investment company with a focus on regulated utility assets. It is part of the CK Hutchison group of companies, holding the bulk of the group infrastructure businesses. CKI's investments stretch across Hong Kong, the U.K., Australia, Europe, Canada, and New Zealand. The U.K. division contributes about half of total group net profit. The company also owns an infrastructure materials business in Hong Kong and mainland China, producing cement, concrete, asphalt, and aggregates.