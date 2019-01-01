Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd is a retail bank with more than 850 branches in South Africa. Its services focus on three customer needs: saving, which provides customers the ability to receive and store funds; credit, which satisfies customer needs to access and borrow funds; and transacting, which allows for payments and movement of funds. Net interest income accounts for more than two-thirds of total company revenue. The company also generates revenue from fees on loans and transactions. Roughly a third of the company's loans are mortgages, and another third are other secured loans. Credit facilities and unsecured credit loans make up most of the remaining loans outstanding.