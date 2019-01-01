QQQ
Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd is a retail bank with more than 850 branches in South Africa. Its services focus on three customer needs: saving, which provides customers the ability to receive and store funds; credit, which satisfies customer needs to access and borrow funds; and transacting, which allows for payments and movement of funds. Net interest income accounts for more than two-thirds of total company revenue. The company also generates revenue from fees on loans and transactions. Roughly a third of the company's loans are mortgages, and another third are other secured loans. Credit facilities and unsecured credit loans make up most of the remaining loans outstanding.

Capitec Bank Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capitec Bank Holdings (CKHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capitec Bank Holdings (OTCGM: CKHGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capitec Bank Holdings's (CKHGF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Capitec Bank Holdings (CKHGF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Capitec Bank Holdings (CKHGF)?

A

The stock price for Capitec Bank Holdings (OTCGM: CKHGF) is $126 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 15:33:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capitec Bank Holdings (CKHGF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Capitec Bank Holdings (OTCGM:CKHGF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Capitec Bank Holdings (CKHGF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Capitec Bank Holdings (CKHGF) operate in?

A

Capitec Bank Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.