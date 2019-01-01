QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/13.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
11.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
82.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Quebec Precious Metals Corp is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. It's all operations are located in Canada. The company's project portfolio includes the Sakami, Elmer East, and Blanche-Charles, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Quebec Precious Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Quebec Precious Metals (CJCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quebec Precious Metals (OTCQB: CJCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quebec Precious Metals's (CJCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quebec Precious Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Quebec Precious Metals (CJCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quebec Precious Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Quebec Precious Metals (CJCFF)?

A

The stock price for Quebec Precious Metals (OTCQB: CJCFF) is $0.14051 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:51:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quebec Precious Metals (CJCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quebec Precious Metals.

Q

When is Quebec Precious Metals (OTCQB:CJCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Quebec Precious Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quebec Precious Metals (CJCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quebec Precious Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Quebec Precious Metals (CJCFF) operate in?

A

Quebec Precious Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.