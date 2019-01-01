Cielo SA is a Brazil-based provider of payment software and related services to large credit and debit card issuers such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and private-label card issuers, including retailers, supermarkets, bookstores, gas stations, and insurance companies. Cielo's offerings capture, process, and manage credit and debit card transactions; accredit merchants; and manage payment accounts. The firm also rents, installs, and maintains point-of-sale terminals.