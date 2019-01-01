QQQ
Nov 8, 2021
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
Cielo SA is a Brazil-based provider of payment software and related services to large credit and debit card issuers such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and private-label card issuers, including retailers, supermarkets, bookstores, gas stations, and insurance companies. Cielo's offerings capture, process, and manage credit and debit card transactions; accredit merchants; and manage payment accounts. The firm also rents, installs, and maintains point-of-sale terminals.

Cielo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cielo (CIOXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cielo (OTCPK: CIOXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cielo's (CIOXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cielo.

Q

What is the target price for Cielo (CIOXY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cielo (OTCPK: CIOXY) was reported by JP Morgan on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CIOXY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cielo (CIOXY)?

A

The stock price for Cielo (OTCPK: CIOXY) is $0.4701 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cielo (CIOXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 19, 2018.

Q

When is Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY) reporting earnings?

A

Cielo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Cielo (CIOXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cielo.

Q

What sector and industry does Cielo (CIOXY) operate in?

A

Cielo is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.