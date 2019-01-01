QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
CITIC Securities Co Ltd is a Chinese brokerage and investment group that provides brokerage, underwriting and sponsoring, proprietary trading, investment banking, asset management, investment advisory, and other services. The company's brokerage business consists of securities brokerage and futures brokerage and its asset management business includes portfolio management, directional asset management, special asset management, as well as fund management. The company offers financial services and products to a diverse client base including corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Citic Securities principally operates in mainland China and Hong Kong.

CITIC Securities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CITIC Securities (CIIHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CITIC Securities (OTCPK: CIIHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CITIC Securities's (CIIHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CITIC Securities.

Q

What is the target price for CITIC Securities (CIIHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CITIC Securities

Q

Current Stock Price for CITIC Securities (CIIHY)?

A

The stock price for CITIC Securities (OTCPK: CIIHY) is $25.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:25:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CITIC Securities (CIIHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CITIC Securities.

Q

When is CITIC Securities (OTCPK:CIIHY) reporting earnings?

A

CITIC Securities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CITIC Securities (CIIHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CITIC Securities.

Q

What sector and industry does CITIC Securities (CIIHY) operate in?

A

CITIC Securities is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.