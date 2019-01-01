CITIC Securities Co Ltd is a Chinese brokerage and investment group that provides brokerage, underwriting and sponsoring, proprietary trading, investment banking, asset management, investment advisory, and other services. The company's brokerage business consists of securities brokerage and futures brokerage and its asset management business includes portfolio management, directional asset management, special asset management, as well as fund management. The company offers financial services and products to a diverse client base including corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Citic Securities principally operates in mainland China and Hong Kong.