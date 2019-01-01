QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc specializes in the research and development of organic farms and farming.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chykingyoung Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chykingyoung Investment (CHYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chykingyoung Investment (OTCPK: CHYI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chykingyoung Investment's (CHYI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chykingyoung Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Chykingyoung Investment (CHYI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chykingyoung Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Chykingyoung Investment (CHYI)?

A

The stock price for Chykingyoung Investment (OTCPK: CHYI) is $1.25 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 16:27:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chykingyoung Investment (CHYI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chykingyoung Investment.

Q

When is Chykingyoung Investment (OTCPK:CHYI) reporting earnings?

A

Chykingyoung Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chykingyoung Investment (CHYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chykingyoung Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Chykingyoung Investment (CHYI) operate in?

A

Chykingyoung Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.