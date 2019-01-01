QQQ
Troilus Gold Corp is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company. It is focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The Troilus property [approximately 83,385-hectare] is located Northeast of the Val-d'Or district, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.

Troilus Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Troilus Gold (CHXMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Troilus Gold (OTCQX: CHXMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Troilus Gold's (CHXMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Troilus Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Troilus Gold (CHXMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Troilus Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Troilus Gold (CHXMF)?

A

The stock price for Troilus Gold (OTCQX: CHXMF) is $0.606 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:48:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Troilus Gold (CHXMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Troilus Gold.

Q

When is Troilus Gold (OTCQX:CHXMF) reporting earnings?

A

Troilus Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Troilus Gold (CHXMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Troilus Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Troilus Gold (CHXMF) operate in?

A

Troilus Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.