QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.28/2.50%
52 Wk
7.11 - 11.42
Mkt Cap
196.7M
Payout Ratio
22.5
Open
-
P/E
12.05
EPS
0.49
Shares
17.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chesswood Group Ltd is a Canada-based company focused on commercial equipment finance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company's operations consist of Equipment Financing- US; and Equipment Financing-Canada. The US Equipment Financing business, which is the key revenue driver, is located in the US and is involved in small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chesswood Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chesswood Group (CHWWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chesswood Group (OTCPK: CHWWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chesswood Group's (CHWWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chesswood Group.

Q

What is the target price for Chesswood Group (CHWWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chesswood Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Chesswood Group (CHWWF)?

A

The stock price for Chesswood Group (OTCPK: CHWWF) is $11.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:39:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chesswood Group (CHWWF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Chesswood Group (OTCPK:CHWWF) reporting earnings?

A

Chesswood Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chesswood Group (CHWWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chesswood Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Chesswood Group (CHWWF) operate in?

A

Chesswood Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.