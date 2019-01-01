QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
514.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
13.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 10:59AM
Coolpad Group Ltd is an investment holding company which develops and provides integrated solutions for smartphone sets, mobile data platform systems, and value-added businesses in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in two segments: Mobile Phone; and Property Investment. The Mobile Phone segment which derives majority revenue engages in the research, development, production, and sale of mobile phones and related accessories; and provision of wireless application services. The Property Investment segment invests in properties.

Coolpad Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coolpad Group (CHWTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coolpad Group (OTCPK: CHWTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coolpad Group's (CHWTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coolpad Group.

Q

What is the target price for Coolpad Group (CHWTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coolpad Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Coolpad Group (CHWTF)?

A

The stock price for Coolpad Group (OTCPK: CHWTF) is $0.0373 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coolpad Group (CHWTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coolpad Group.

Q

When is Coolpad Group (OTCPK:CHWTF) reporting earnings?

A

Coolpad Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coolpad Group (CHWTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coolpad Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Coolpad Group (CHWTF) operate in?

A

Coolpad Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.