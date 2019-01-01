China Vanke is a large real estate developer in China. In 2019, it achieved contracted sales value of CNY 631 billion, or 4% of the residential commodity market in China. The company ranks second by sales value among all Chinese developers. Property development accounts for 96% of earnings. It is dual-listed in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Major shareholders are Shenzhen Metro, Baoneng Group, and Anbang Group.