Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 3.5
Mkt Cap
28.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.49
Shares
11.6B
Outstanding
China Vanke is a large real estate developer in China. In 2019, it achieved contracted sales value of CNY 631 billion, or 4% of the residential commodity market in China. The company ranks second by sales value among all Chinese developers. Property development accounts for 96% of earnings. It is dual-listed in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Major shareholders are Shenzhen Metro, Baoneng Group, and Anbang Group.

China Vanke Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Vanke Co (CHVKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Vanke Co (OTCPK: CHVKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Vanke Co's (CHVKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Vanke Co.

Q

What is the target price for China Vanke Co (CHVKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Vanke Co

Q

Current Stock Price for China Vanke Co (CHVKF)?

A

The stock price for China Vanke Co (OTCPK: CHVKF) is $2.49 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Vanke Co (CHVKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Vanke Co.

Q

When is China Vanke Co (OTCPK:CHVKF) reporting earnings?

A

China Vanke Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Vanke Co (CHVKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Vanke Co.

Q

What sector and industry does China Vanke Co (CHVKF) operate in?

A

China Vanke Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.