Chubu Electric Power Co Inc is a Japanese electric utilities firm that operates in the Chubu region in central Japan. This region is one of Japan's largest manufacturing areas and home to a variety of Japanese industries. Primarily, the company generates, distributes, and sells electricity, natural gas, and on-site energy products and services. Secondarily, the firm provides overseas consulting, investment, and IT services. The company's chief segments include Electric Power, which supplies electric power to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, and Energy, which sells natural gas and operates cogeneration facilities.