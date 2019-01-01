QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/45.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.69
Mkt Cap
15.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.33
EPS
0.02
Shares
210.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Charlies Holdings Inc is engaged in the formulation, marketing, and distribution of e-cigarette liquid which is used in both open and closed consumer e-cigarette and vaping systems. In addition, the firm engages in the production of premium vapor, tincture and topical products containing hemp-derived cannabidiol. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Charlies Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charlies Holdings (CHUC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charlies Holdings (OTCQB: CHUC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charlies Holdings's (CHUC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Charlies Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Charlies Holdings (CHUC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Charlies Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Charlies Holdings (CHUC)?

A

The stock price for Charlies Holdings (OTCQB: CHUC) is $0.075 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Charlies Holdings (CHUC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charlies Holdings.

Q

When is Charlies Holdings (OTCQB:CHUC) reporting earnings?

A

Charlies Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Charlies Holdings (CHUC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charlies Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Charlies Holdings (CHUC) operate in?

A

Charlies Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.