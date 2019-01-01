QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49.2K
Div / Yield
0.07/4.24%
52 Wk
1.62 - 2.76
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
35.19
Open
-
P/E
9.26
EPS
0
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
China Medical System Holdings Ltd is active in the healthcare segment. It is one of the leading China-based pharmaceutical services companies in the country. The company's business mainly involves the marketing, promotion, and sales of prescription pharmaceutical products manufactured by domestic pharmaceutical companies. Some of its products include Plendil; Salofalk; Combizym; Ganfule Capsules; Xidakang; Hirudoid; and others. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Medical System Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Medical System (CHSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Medical System (OTCPK: CHSYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Medical System's (CHSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Medical System.

Q

What is the target price for China Medical System (CHSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Medical System

Q

Current Stock Price for China Medical System (CHSYF)?

A

The stock price for China Medical System (OTCPK: CHSYF) is $1.7 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 16:06:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Medical System (CHSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Medical System.

Q

When is China Medical System (OTCPK:CHSYF) reporting earnings?

A

China Medical System does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Medical System (CHSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Medical System.

Q

What sector and industry does China Medical System (CHSYF) operate in?

A

China Medical System is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.