Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
China Shoe Holdings Inc manufactures and produces shoes for men, women, and children.

China Shoe Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Shoe Holdings (CHSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Shoe Holdings (OTCEM: CHSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Shoe Holdings's (CHSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Shoe Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for China Shoe Holdings (CHSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Shoe Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for China Shoe Holdings (CHSH)?

A

The stock price for China Shoe Holdings (OTCEM: CHSH) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 5:13:34 PM.

Q

Does China Shoe Holdings (CHSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Shoe Holdings.

Q

When is China Shoe Holdings (OTCEM:CHSH) reporting earnings?

A

China Shoe Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Shoe Holdings (CHSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Shoe Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does China Shoe Holdings (CHSH) operate in?

A

China Shoe Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.