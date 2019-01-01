Chorus is New Zealand's largest fixed-line communications infrastructure group, and was demerged in 2011 from Telecom New Zealand. Chorus offers wholesale access to its nationwide copper and fibre network to retail service providers. It also provides backhaul services to retail service providers and connects mobile phone towers. Chorus is currently involved in the government's rollout of ultra-fast broadband, a fibre-to-the-premises network to cover 87% of the population by the end of 2023.