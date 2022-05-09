What's Going On With Chorus Aviation Shares Today

- Chorus Aviation Inc CHR CHRRF price target was raised to C$5 from C$4.75 by RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin.
- The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
- Spracklin says, while Q1 was mixed, management provided solid new guidance on the back of the Falko acquisition.
- The analyst adds that the acquisition created the "world's largest lessor focusing on regional aviation," reaffirming a favorable view on the market opportunity and Chorus Aviation's underlying valuation.
- Spracklin sees the company as well-positioned for a continued recovery in the regional air travel and aircraft leasing business environments.
- Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta lowered Chorus Aviation's price target to C$5.75 from C$6 and maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
- Price Action: CHR shares are trading lower by 1.62% at C$3.64 on TSX on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCanadawhy it's movingAnalyst ColorNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas