What's Going On With Chorus Aviation Shares Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 1:10 PM | 1 min read
  • Chorus Aviation Inc CHR CHRRF price target was raised to C$5 from C$4.75 by RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin.
  • The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Spracklin says, while Q1 was mixed, management provided solid new guidance on the back of the Falko acquisition.
  • The analyst adds that the acquisition created the "world's largest lessor focusing on regional aviation," reaffirming a favorable view on the market opportunity and Chorus Aviation's underlying valuation.
  • Spracklin sees the company as well-positioned for a continued recovery in the regional air travel and aircraft leasing business environments.
  • Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta lowered Chorus Aviation's price target to C$5.75 from C$6 and maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: CHR shares are trading lower by 1.62% at C$3.64 on TSX on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

