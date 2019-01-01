QQQ
China Education Resources Inc provides an education internet portal with educational content, resources, and training programs to users and distributes educational textbooks and materials developed to bookstores and schools in China. The operations of the company are primarily in two geographic areas: Canada and China. China generates maximum revenue for the company.

China Education Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Education Resources (CHNUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Education Resources (OTCPK: CHNUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Education Resources's (CHNUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Education Resources.

Q

What is the target price for China Education Resources (CHNUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Education Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for China Education Resources (CHNUF)?

A

The stock price for China Education Resources (OTCPK: CHNUF) is $0.0257 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:29:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Education Resources (CHNUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Education Resources.

Q

When is China Education Resources (OTCPK:CHNUF) reporting earnings?

A

China Education Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Education Resources (CHNUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Education Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does China Education Resources (CHNUF) operate in?

A

China Education Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.