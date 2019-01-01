ñol

China Natural Gas
(OTCEM:CHNGQ)
$~0
At close: Jul 15
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low- - 0.02Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding18.5M / 21.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2KMkt Cap0KP/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0.03Total Float-

China Natural Gas Stock (OTC:CHNGQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

China Natural Gas reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$32M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of China Natural Gas using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

China Natural Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is China Natural Gas (OTCEM:CHNGQ) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for China Natural Gas

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Natural Gas (OTCEM:CHNGQ)?
A

There are no earnings for China Natural Gas

Q
What were China Natural Gas’s (OTCEM:CHNGQ) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for China Natural Gas

