There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
China Media Inc is engaged in the production of films, television series, and documentaries. The company distributes its films and television series primarily through its direct sales channel. Its revenue primarily comes from the distribution of film and TV series broadcasting rights. The company produces one feature-length film, eleven television series, and one documentary.

China Media Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Media (CHND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Media (OTCEM: CHND) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are China Media's (CHND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Media.

Q

What is the target price for China Media (CHND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Media

Q

Current Stock Price for China Media (CHND)?

A

The stock price for China Media (OTCEM: CHND) is $0.25 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Media (CHND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Media.

Q

When is China Media (OTCEM:CHND) reporting earnings?

A

China Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Media (CHND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Media.

Q

What sector and industry does China Media (CHND) operate in?

A

China Media is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.