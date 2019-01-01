|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Champion Industries (OTCEM: CHMP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Champion Industries.
There is no analysis for Champion Industries
The stock price for Champion Industries (OTCEM: CHMP) is $3.25 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 13:30:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 26, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2008.
Champion Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Champion Industries.
Champion Industries is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.