There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Champion Industries Inc is a commercial printer, business form manufacturer, and supplier of office products and office furniture. The company operates principally in two industry segments organized on the basis of product lines: Printing segment and Office Products and Furniture segment. The Printing segment comprises the production, printing and sale, printed materials including brochures, pamphlets, reports, tags, continuous and other forms principally to commercial customers. The Office Product and Furniture segment are engaged in the sale of office products and office furniture including interior design services. Printing segment is the major revenue contributor to the company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Champion Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Champion Industries (CHMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Champion Industries (OTCEM: CHMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Champion Industries's (CHMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Champion Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Champion Industries (CHMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Champion Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Champion Industries (CHMP)?

A

The stock price for Champion Industries (OTCEM: CHMP) is $3.25 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 13:30:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Champion Industries (CHMP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 26, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2008.

Q

When is Champion Industries (OTCEM:CHMP) reporting earnings?

A

Champion Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Champion Industries (CHMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Champion Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Champion Industries (CHMP) operate in?

A

Champion Industries is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.