Champion Industries Inc is a commercial printer, business form manufacturer, and supplier of office products and office furniture. The company operates principally in two industry segments organized on the basis of product lines: Printing segment and Office Products and Furniture segment. The Printing segment comprises the production, printing and sale, printed materials including brochures, pamphlets, reports, tags, continuous and other forms principally to commercial customers. The Office Product and Furniture segment are engaged in the sale of office products and office furniture including interior design services. Printing segment is the major revenue contributor to the company.