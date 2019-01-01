QQQ
Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company engaged in developing a cancer cell therapy drug. Its technology CLTX-CAR T uses chlorotoxin, a peptide discovered in scorpion venom, as the tumor-targeting component of the CAR to reprogram T cells.

Chimeric Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chimeric Therapeutics (CHMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chimeric Therapeutics (OTCEM: CHMMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chimeric Therapeutics's (CHMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chimeric Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Chimeric Therapeutics (CHMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chimeric Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Chimeric Therapeutics (CHMMF)?

A

The stock price for Chimeric Therapeutics (OTCEM: CHMMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chimeric Therapeutics (CHMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chimeric Therapeutics.

Q

When is Chimeric Therapeutics (OTCEM:CHMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Chimeric Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chimeric Therapeutics (CHMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chimeric Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Chimeric Therapeutics (CHMMF) operate in?

A

Chimeric Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.