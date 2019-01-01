China Literature Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries provides online reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, and operation of text work reading. It generates its revenue from Online reading through self-owned platform products. it operates in two segments: Online business and Intellectual property operations and others. The Online business segment that derives the majority of revenue comprises online paid reading, online advertising, and game publishing. The Intellectual property operations and others segment includes licensing and distribution of film and television properties, copyrights licensing, sales of adaptation rights and scripts, sales of physical books, in-house online games operations.