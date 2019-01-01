QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.89 - 11
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
China Literature Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries provides online reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, and operation of text work reading. It generates its revenue from Online reading through self-owned platform products. it operates in two segments: Online business and Intellectual property operations and others. The Online business segment that derives the majority of revenue comprises online paid reading, online advertising, and game publishing. The Intellectual property operations and others segment includes licensing and distribution of film and television properties, copyrights licensing, sales of adaptation rights and scripts, sales of physical books, in-house online games operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Literature Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Literature (CHLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Literature (OTCPK: CHLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Literature's (CHLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Literature.

Q

What is the target price for China Literature (CHLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Literature

Q

Current Stock Price for China Literature (CHLLF)?

A

The stock price for China Literature (OTCPK: CHLLF) is $5.892397 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:18:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Literature (CHLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Literature.

Q

When is China Literature (OTCPK:CHLLF) reporting earnings?

A

China Literature does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Literature (CHLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Literature.

Q

What sector and industry does China Literature (CHLLF) operate in?

A

China Literature is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.